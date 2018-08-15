Sex like chocolate

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By RICA CRUZ

Dear Rica,

Foodie kaming mag-asawa at we have been married for eight years now. Kaya naghahanap kami ng mga new things to incorporate sa aming sex life para maging exciting and interesting pa rin. Naiisip namin magtry ng mga aphrodisiac dahil nga parehas kaming mahilig sa pagkain. May marerecommend ka ba na kainin at kelan ba dapat ito tine-take? Looking forward to your reply.

Salamat

Apple Everyday

Dear Apple Everyday,

Congratulations sa inyong eight years of marriage! Nakakatuwa na you are in the constant search of making your sexual relationship more interesting and exciting as years go by. Nakatutulong din na meron kayong shared interest kagaya ng pagiging foodie ninyo parehas. Sorry to burst your bubble pero ang mga aphrodisiac ay based sa mga cultural myth rather than fact or science.

Throughout history, maraming mga pagkain, inumin, gamot or chemicals na nasubukan na with the hopes na magkaroon ng additional help sa mga sex lives. Pero kung titignan mo ang mga research, walang scientifically proven na aphrodisiac na as effective kung paano ito inaadvertise. Kaya naman most of these things are not regulated by BFAD or iba pang mga associations. Maaaring most of the effect can be psychological in nature and helps in sexual performance.

Meanwhile, pwede niyo i-explore mag-asawa ang food-sex play o ang paggamit ng iba’t-ibang mga pagkain during sex. Merong certain shapes and sizes na maaaring gamitin but of course, they need to be cleaned and washed. Pero to avoid irritation or infection, pwede kang gumamit ng lubed condoms with the food for smoother usage din. Tandaan din na ang mga oily or sugary products ay maaaring magtrap ng bacteria and irritants na maaaring magresult sa yeast or bacterial infection sa genitals. You can also visit sex shops for edible materials that can satisfy your appetite. (You may also use my code: RICATEACHESSEX at shopilya.com for discounts!)

Maganda na magkaroon din kayo ng open communication sa kung ano ang willing kayo at interested gamitin. Exciting ang pagkakaroon ng food experiences at makakatulong ito sa inyong recipe for sexual satisfaction. Always remember to enjoy but also be safe. Kainan na! #takeitfromthesexymind

With Love and Lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me at IG and Twitter @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

Related

comments