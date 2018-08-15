UP, CSB in vital PVL showdown

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

9 a.m. – NU vs La Salle (men’s)

11 a.m. – FEU vs Arellano (men’s)

1 p.m. – St. Benilde vs UP (men’s)

4 p.m. – UP vs St. Benilde (women’s)

6 p.m. – San Beda vs UST (men’s)

University of the Philippines and College of St. Benilde try to revive their faltering semis bids when clash today in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Match is at 4 p.m. with the Lady Maroons and the Lady Blazers seeking vital wins that would revive their semis bid after falling to 2-2 and 1-3 cards, respectively.

University of Santo Tomas (5-0) and Adamson (4-0) are leading the field followed by Far Eastern University (4-1).

UP coach Godfrey Okumu hopes to see minor lapses from his stalwarts after absorbing a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24 loss to Adamson last Sunday.

In that game, the Lady Maroons gave up 33 points off their errors.

Isa Molde, currently running 10th in the Best Scorer race, is expected to banner UP along with outside hitter Marian Buitre and setter Arielle Estranero.

St. Benilde, however, does not intend to become an easy customer following a 26-24, 29-27, 25-17 defeat to pacesetter UST.

Out to lead the Taft-based squad are Marites Pablo, Jan Arianne Daguil and middle blocker Chelsea Umali.

Related

comments