What say you, Coco?

By DELIA CUARESMA

AYAN na!

Nagsalita na nga si Dingdong Dantes tungkol sa paggamit ng larawan ng kanyang pamilya sa ilang tagpo ng “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Sa pamamagitan ng Facebook nitong Lunes, inupdate ni Dingdong ang kanyang mga followers kaugnay ng isyu.

Narito ang kanyang buong pahayag:

“Last week, the DongYanatics has brought to my attention that photos of our family were used and altered for a primetime television show.

“In two episodes of Ang Probinsyano, our wedding photo and a photo taken during Zia’s baptism were edited and featured without the consent of our photographer and our family.

“I have been deeply thinking about disclosing my response to the public. However, I owe it to the DongYanatics, to other friends who also expressed their concern, and to our family, to share our action regarding this.

“A letter has already been forwarded to the production team of Ang Probinsyano. This was done, in good faith, to express my dismay and deep concern.

“Courtesy and fair practice must always be observed especially in an established industry like ours. But whether or not it is done within the entertainment sector, we should always be reminded of the basic etiquette for online photo use and sharing that includes asking permission and/or citing sources.

“I do hope that this won’t happen again to anyone.

“Below’s an excerpt from the letter that was sent to the producer of the show last August 11:

“I appreciate that you found artistic inspiration from the original photos.

“Unfortunately, there is the inescapable consequence that legal and moral rights were violated here.

“And as you may very well be aware of, established industry practice is against such act as it amounts to disrespect.

“Worst of all, as a father and husband, I cannot help but feel offended and deeply hurt by such actions, which happened not just once, but twice.

“Basic rules of courtesy in this case dictate that you first secure permission from the photographer and my Family.”

Sa ngayon, wala pang statement ang “FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano” ukol dito.

