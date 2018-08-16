Davao halts 2-game slide, outlasts Cebu

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Davao Occidental Tigers snapped a three-game skid on Tuesday night with a 71-64 victory over the Cebu City Sharks in the 2018 Maharlika Basketball League Datu Cup at the Strike gym in Bacoor, Cavite.

Billy Robles led the Tigers with 14 points and eight rebounds while Bonbon Custodio and Leo Najorda had identical 13 points as the Tigers jumped back into the winning column with a 3-3 record.

In a show of force, two other Davao players produced significant numbers with

Jerold Cabanog contributing 10 points and Mark Yee grabbing 11 rebounds.

It also helped that the Tigers managed to translate the Sharks’ 19 turnovers into 23 points. They also had 17 second chance points.

The Sharks absorbed their fifth loss in six outings.

Meanwhile, the Bacoor Strikers turned to Gab Banal and Mark Montuano to down the Laguna Heroes, 91-86.

Banal sizzled with 25 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals while Montuano pumped in 20 points and hauled nine boards for the Strikers, who notched their fourth win in six games.

Leonardo De Vera also had a double-double effort for the Strikers, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds even as Christopher Sumalinog had 15 points.

