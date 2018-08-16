La Salle spikers shock Bulldogs

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

La Salle stunned National University, 27-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-17, yesterday in men’s division of the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Taft-based squad took advantage of the Bulldogs’ error-prone plays to clinch their second win in six outings.

La Salle’s win snapped NU’s five-game winning streak as the Bulldogs dropped to second behind unbeaten University of Santo Tomas (5-0).

Bryan Bagunas exploded with 30 points including 28 hits, but the Bulldogs struggled in the crucial moments particularly in the first two frames.

Cris Dumago led the Green Spikers with 17 points, 15 coming from kills, while Geraint Bacon added 15 points built on 13 attacks and two aces.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines swept College of St. Benilde, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23, for a share of third with Adamson at 4-2.

The Blazers fell to 3-3.

Joining St. Benilde in the middle standings at 3-3 was Far Eastern University, which rose from a slow start to turn back Arellano, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

The Tamaraws banked on their solid blocks where they made 15 including six from John Paul Bugaoan.

