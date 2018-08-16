‘Gold’ seeks 2-1 lead

By JONAS TERRADO

Go for Gold looks to capitalize on its breakthrough win over Che’Lu Bar and Grill and secure a 2-1 lead today in Game 3 of their best-of-five PBA D-League Foundation Cup Finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scratchers beat the Revellers for the first time after three defeats in the eliminations in the Finals opener last week with a 105-81 victory last Tuesday, but coach Charles Tiu remains wary ahead of the 5 p.m. match.

“I can’t say we solved their puzzle until we beat them two more times,” said Tiu, whose team hopes to get another big game from Gab Banal after hitting 7-of-8 threes for 33 points in Game 2.

Banal’s shooting exhibition highlighted Go for Gold’s impressive form from rainbow country by making 15 triples which left Che’Lu clueless as to what hit them.

Go for Gold was also successful in limiting Che’Lu star Jeff Viernes to just 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting after unloading 27 of his 34 points in the second half in last week’s shock 100-96 comeback victory in the series opener.

“We lacked the intensity and focus. We have to fix that in Game 3,” rued Che’Lu coach Stevenson Tiu.

Meanwhile, the names of either Viernes or Banal will be called before tipoff when the league names the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

The two players are locked in a tight race for the plum, with Viernes putting a one-man show for Che’Lu since the start of the tournament and Banal providing all-around numbers that saw him become the seventh player in D-League history to produce a triple-double during the semifinals.

Votes from reporters covering the league, television carrier Sports5 and the PBA Commissioner’s Office will determine the MVP winner.

Also considered for the award were Che’Lu’s Jesse Collado and Marinerong Pilipino-TIP’s Trevis Jackson.

