Lions seek 6th win

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Defending champion San Beda tries to cut its gap with solo leader Lyceum as it goes for its sixth straight win when it clashes with San Sebastian today in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Red Lions hope to improve their 5-0 mark in their 4 p.m. tussle with the Stags and move a win away from trying the Lyceum Pirates (7-0).

Despite their flawless record, San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez said they can’t afford to be complacent especially after their 80-76 overtime win over archrival Letran Knights last week.

Out to lead the Lions are Robert Bolick, Donald Tankoua and Javee Mocon.

The Stags are coming off a 78-76 loss to University of Perpetual Help that put them at 3-5.

Allyn Bulanadi and Alvin Capobres, who combined for 40 points the last time, will continue to fuel the Stags with hopes of also ending their first-round campaign on a positive note.

In the other pairing, University of Perpetual Help shoots for its fifth win in eight outings when it collides with Mapua at 2 p.m.

The Altas will ride the momentum of their thrilling 78-72 comeback victory over the Jose Rizal University Bombers last Tuesday as coach Frankie Lim relies on Edgar Charcos and Prince Eze to lead their balanced attack.

Mapua, meanwhile, hopes to recover from an 89-85 defeat to Emilio Aguinaldo College to improve its 2-5 card near the bottom.

