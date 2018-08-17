Dream on

Various scientific studies show music helps foster both physical and spiritual healing.

Film director Jason Paul Laxamana attests to this.

He shared in a recent interview, “I take solace in music particularly during trying times, at maraming beses it always makes me feel better somehow.”

He took a cue from this crafting his latest opus, the romantic musical “Bakwit Boys,” an entry to the Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2018, which runs from Aug.15-21.

In it a band of brothers uses music to rise above tragedy.

“It is basically a film about hopes, dreams, aspirations,” said Laxamana.

“Kasi ‘yung brothers dito sa film, they are talented musicians na dahil sa isang natural calamity, a typhoon, napilitang lumipat sa isang malayong lugar. Naging evacuees o mga bakwit.

“It is about them not losing hope, and using their musical abilities, they will try to rise and overcome their situation,” he added.

Picked to play the roles of the brothers in the movie are Vance Larena, Mackie Empuerto, Ryle Santiago and Nikko Natividad.

As Elias, Sonny, Macky and Philip, respectively, the foursome will be performing song numbers in the film as composed by Tarlac-based musician Jhaye Cura.

They revealed being drawn to the film because of its musical bent.

“Kasi malaking bagay sa akin ang music,” said Santiago. “Prior to acting, first love ko talaga ang music and I believe music is really inspiring.”

Natividad added, “Tsaka kasi maganda ang music ng film, madaling sakyan.”

Empuerto said, “Tuwang-tuwa ako mapasama sa pelikula kasi gaya kasi ng character ko sa film, ‘yung music ang naging daan sa pag-fulfill nang dreams ko.”

Larena, a theater veteran of 10 years, said, “I believe in the power of music. Gusto ko ‘yung ideya na ito ang ginamit ng character ko sa film para umangat sa kahirapan.”

Also appearing in the film as the rich girl who will offer the boys a chance to fulfill their musical dreams is the comely Devon Seron.

“The story is simple but very relatable,” said Seron. “Sino ba ang hindi nangarap at least once in their life na maging singer o rockstar?”

Indeed. (Neil Ramos)

