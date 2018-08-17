Katarina Rodriguez to join Miss World Philippines?

By REGS PARUNGAO

IT seems that Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Intercontinental 2017 1st runner-up Katarina Rodriguez is giving pageantry another try.

On Wednesday, pageant news source Powerhouse Philippines revealed Katarina is joining Miss World Philippines 2018 pageant as contestant.

Flaming the fire further is Katarina herself, giving a hint of the same on her Instagram account.

She posted: “2018, the year where I told myself to take a deep breath, pull up my sleeves, and get out of my comfort zone. Tara na, World!”

Katrina flew to the US for a much needed vacation after relinquishing her Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental crown to Karen Gallman last March.

Prior, she was “Asia’s Next Top Model Season 2” runner up.

