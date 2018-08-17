Lions roar to 6th win; Altas strike

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

San Beda displayed championship poise in the final quarter as it turned back San Sebastian, 65-54, to preserve its flawless record in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Javee Mocon and Fil-Canadian James Canlas drained 10 points each in the fourth quarter for the defending champions, who boosted extended their win streak to six games.

The Lyceum Pirates, the team the Lions beat in the finals last season, remained on top with 7-0 record.

Mocon went on to finish with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Canlas had 12 points.

Donald Tankoua also contributed for San Beda’s cause with 12 points and 10 boards.

“It’s a tough win for us. We only made 14 assists, but at least we try to rotate the ball, look for the open man and luckily in the fourth quarter, we made out shots,” said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez.

Apart from the efforts Mocon and Canlas put in, Fernandez also credited the team’s defense for the win as they held their rivals scoreless in the last 3:47.

That handed San Sebastian its sixth loss against three wins.

Meantime, University of Perpetual Help survived Mapua’s late rally, 74-68, to improve its record to 5-3.

Kim Aurin starred for Perpetual’s win, scoring back-to-back baskets that enabled them to pull away for good.

The win not only cemented Perpetual’s hold of the third spot but also eclipsed last season’s 4-14 record. It was also the Altas’ third straight victory.

Aurin bannered the Altas with 22 points that included four treys, while finishing with four rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Burly Prince Eze posted another double-double performance with 19 points and 19 boards even as Jeffrey Coronel added 14 points and five rebounds.

