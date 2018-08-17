There’s a chance in every position

By RICA CRUZ

Ms. Rica,

Bago pa lang kaming nagse-sex ng boyfriend ko and we want sana to avoid pregnancy as much as pos­sible. I know na maraming mga available na contracep­tives in the market pero I just wanted to ask kung to­too bang when the woman is on top during sex, mas mababa ang chance ng pag­bubuntis dahil lalabas ulit ‘yung sperm nya? Salamat po in advance sa response.

In and Out

Hello In and Out,

Maganda ang pagkakaroon ng sexual curiosity in a rela­tionship dahil it builds trust and communication between the two of you. Ang sex ay isang ultimate exclusive intimate activity that you can share in a relationship. Salamat sa tanong mo but you have to understand that no matter what position, merong equal chances na mabuntis ang isang babae kung unprotected ang sexual intercourse. Ang pa­niniwala na kapag nasa ibabaw ang babae ay less ang chances ng pagbubuntis ay isang myth o haka-haka lamang.

Ang sperm ng lalaki kung marerelease sa loob ng vagina na walang contraception ay lalangoy in different directions which includes upwards. Kung ang babae ay fertile at nagoo­vulate during the time of sex, healthy sperm can potentially swim towards the egg. Pero dahil 300 to 500 million sperm ang nirerelease during ejacula­tion, kahit na lumabas ulit ang ibang sperm, meron pa ring magtatravel papunta sa egg.

I can feel that the two of you are eager to avoid pregnancy. Kung ganon, dapat ninyong iconsider ang iba pang mga forms of contraception tulad ng condoms or pills. Kailan­gan ninyong mapagusapan ng iyong boyfriend kung saan kayo magiging komportable. Maganda din na bumisita sa isang health care profes­sional para mabigyan kayo ng options sa inyong maaaring gamitin as a form of contra­ceptive.

I am happy that you are asking about contraception dahil kailangan ready kayo sa implications hindi lamang ng pagbubuntis. Dapat niyo din isipin na ang ibang con­traception ay nagsisilbi ring protection na nakatutulong sa pagprevent at pagkalat ng sexually transmitted infec­tions. With your sexual explo­rations, always keep in mind that you have to be safe while enjoying and that means kahit nasa top or bottom ka pa. #takeitfromthesexymind

With love and lust,

Rica

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me at IG and Twitter @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Mar­riage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

