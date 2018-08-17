There’s a chance in every position

- Home
By RICA CRUZ
Ms. Rica,
Bago pa lang kaming nagse-sex ng boyfriend ko and we want sana to avoid pregnancy as much as possible. I know na maraming mga available na contraceptives in the market pero I just wanted to ask kung totoo bang when the woman is on top during sex, mas mababa ang chance ng pagbubuntis dahil lalabas ulit ‘yung sperm nya? Salamat po in advance sa response.
In and Out
Hello In and Out,
Maganda ang pagkakaroon ng sexual curiosity in a relationship dahil it builds trust and communication between the two of you. Ang sex ay isang ultimate exclusive intimate activity that you can share in a relationship. Salamat sa tanong mo but you have to understand that no matter what position, merong equal chances na mabuntis ang isang babae kung unprotected ang sexual intercourse. Ang paniniwala na kapag nasa ibabaw ang babae ay less ang chances ng pagbubuntis ay isang myth o haka-haka lamang.
Ang sperm ng lalaki kung marerelease sa loob ng vagina na walang contraception ay lalangoy in different directions which includes upwards. Kung ang babae ay fertile at nagoovulate during the time of sex, healthy sperm can potentially swim towards the egg. Pero dahil 300 to 500 million sperm ang nirerelease during ejaculation, kahit na lumabas ulit ang ibang sperm, meron pa ring magtatravel papunta sa egg.
I can feel that the two of you are eager to avoid pregnancy. Kung ganon, dapat ninyong iconsider ang iba pang mga forms of contraception tulad ng condoms or pills. Kailangan ninyong mapagusapan ng iyong boyfriend kung saan kayo magiging komportable. Maganda din na bumisita sa isang health care professional para mabigyan kayo ng options sa inyong maaaring gamitin as a form of contraceptive.
I am happy that you are asking about contraception dahil kailangan ready kayo sa implications hindi lamang ng pagbubuntis. Dapat niyo din isipin na ang ibang contraception ay nagsisilbi ring protection na nakatutulong sa pagprevent at pagkalat ng sexually transmitted infections. With your sexual explorations, always keep in mind that you have to be safe while enjoying and that means kahit nasa top or bottom ka pa. #takeitfromthesexymind
With love and lust,
Rica
* * *
If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me at IG and Twitter @_ricacruz.
Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.