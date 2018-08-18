2 aliens held for fake passport, overstaying

3 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested two foreign nationals for violation of immigration laws.

In report to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, Deputy Commissioner and Port Operations chief Marc Red Marinas said 30-year old Kang Jialiang was arrested attempting to board a plane at the Ninoy Aquino International by passing himself as a Filipino using a fake Philippine passport.

Kang could not converse in English, Filipino, or any Philippine dialect when the immigration officer spoke to him. He later admitted his true nationality by bringing out his Chinese passport that he hid in his bag.

The passenger assumed the name Chua Hong Waa in his Philippine passport whose biopage was found to be altered and could not be read by a passport scanner.

Meanwhile, BI agents arrested in Siquijor last week an Australian for overstaying in the country for two years. BI intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. identified the alien as 53-year-old Matthew Joseph Maurer. (Jun Ramirez)

Related

comments