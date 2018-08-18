NBI vows thorough probe on magnetic lifters

- Home
THE National Bureau of Investigation has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation on the magnetic lifters said to have contained P6.8-billion worth of shabu.
NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavina in a press briefing in Malacañang refused to comment on the investigation being conducted by the NBI Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force but assured that the bureau will dispatch the full task force, including forensics, in pursuit of the investigation.
When asked if Duterte’s pronouncements would affect the investigation of the NBI, Lavin assured that the bureau will conduct an investigation based on evidence.
“We will conduct our investigation independent of the comment of government officials. Rest assured this is going to be a thorough investigation based on evidence,” he said.
Lavin also said that while the NBI has no set deadline for the investigation, they would try to resolve it as soon as possible. “Honestly, we do not have a timeline on this, but they are acting fast as we have to resolve this at the soonest possible time,” he said.
“We however assure that it’s going to be a thorough investigation by the NBI and that is why we cannot sacrifice the quality of investigation in the interest of time,” he added.
Lavin explained that the NBI will properly look into everything related to the shipment, from its arrival, including other external factors.
“Where did the shipment come from, how was it shipped from origin to destination, up to the point of the delivery or where the lifters are presently located,” he said.
Lavin made the statement after President Duterte said he believes there were no illegal drugs in the shipment found in Cavite last week. Duterte had said that reports were purely speculative.
Prior to Duterte’s statement, the Department of Justice had ordered the bureau to investigate how the shipment may have slipped past the Bureau of Customs.
Malacañang had said that the entry of the shipment means that international drug smugglers and drug manufacturers have become bolder as they are pressured by Duterte’s war on drugs. (Argyll Geducos)