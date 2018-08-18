UST shoots for 6th win vs Adamson

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

EARLY semifinalists University of Santo Tomas and Adamson stake their unblemished marks when they clash today in the 2018 Pre­mier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Only one team will keep their flawless record at the end of their 2 p.m. encounter with the Tigresses going for their sixth straight win while the Lady Falcons seeking their fifth consecutive triumph.

UST appears more dangerous having dropped only one set in all its five victories, highlighting its performances with its strong spikes that currently make them the best attacking squad in the league.

But expect Adamson to chal­lenge UST being the current leader in blocking, digging, and receiving departments.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines aims to complete the semis cast when it collides with semifinalist Far Eastern University at 4 p.m.

Toting a 3-2 card, the Lady Ma­roons hope to extend their winning run to three games after back-to-back wins over the San Sebastian Lady Stags and the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers.

