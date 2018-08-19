2 Chinese killed near MPD, NBI

By ERMA EDERA

TWO Chinese nationals were gunned down by unidentified rid­ing in tandem on a motorcyle along Taft corner United Nations Avenue in Manila in broad daylight yester­day.

Manila Police District (MPD) have yet to identify the victims.

The victim who died on the spot had a gunshot wound on the right side of his face, police said.

The other victim, who sustained a gunshot wound on the head, was rushed to nearby Manila Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

Initial investigation showed that three men were walking along Taft corner United Nations Avenue in Ma­nila when one of the two suspects who was wearing a black jacket and black helmet shot the victims near the MPD and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office.

After shooting them, the gunmen riding a black Yamaha Mio was seen escaping towards Taft Avenue.

Police added that the driver of the motorcycle was seen wearing a white and blue jacket and white helmet.

According to the witnesses who were coming down from the Light Rail Transit (LRT-1), one of the sus­pects alighted from the motorcycle and shot one of the victims at close range.

Recovered from the crime scene were 13 fired bullets of unknown caliber.

Meanwhile, two women including one student were hit by stray bul­lets. They were brought to Philippine General Hospital for medical treat­ment.

Investigation is now underway. (With a report from Minka Klau­dia S. Tiangco)

