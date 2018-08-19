Bulldogs down Falcons

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

National University drew strength from neophyte Angelo Almendras as the Bulldogs survived the Adamson Falcons, 25-21, 23-25, 25-10, 21-25, 17-15, yesterday in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Almendras filled in the void left by Bryan Bagunas and erupted with 30 points built on 23 kills, five blocks and two aces as the Bulldogs collected their sixth win against one loss.

The victory enabled the Bulldogs to inch closer to a semifinal berth and erased the memory of their four-set defeat to La Salle last week. The Sampaloc-based squad is currently at second behind unbeaten University of Santo Tomas (6-0).

Bagunas, the team’s top spiker, and James Natividad are competing in the Beach Volleyball Republic happening this weekend.

Also stepping up for the Bulldogs were Madz Gampong, who had 18 points including 17 hits, and Francis Saura, who scored 15 points. Banjo Mondero and Kim Malabunga also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points.

Adamson absorbed its third loss against four victories for a share of fourth place with Far Eastern University, which downed San Beda, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18.

The Tamaraws kept their poise despite struggling with 38 errors as John Paul Bugaoan led with 20 points on 14 kills, five blocks and one ace.

Redijohn Paler added 13 points while Peter Quiel and Mark Calado contributed 10 points each.

San Beda dropped to 2-5, putting its semis bid in peril.

