A milestone

Alex Gonzaga has received the Gold Button award from YouTube.



The recognition was timely, with Gonzaga recently celebrating the first anniversary of her YouTube vlog.

She organized a concert at UP Town Center in Quezon City recently for the same.

There, she was joined by her parents, sister Toni Gonzaga, and boyfriend Mikee Morada.

Alex thanked her fans for the social media milestone.

“Mabuhay ang mga netizen na may ginintuang puso na nag-subscribe,” she posted, sharing a photo of herself with the plaque. (Neil Ramos)

