Animal sex

By Kim Atienza

Their mating process may sound unusual to us, but that’s simply the way of life of animals.



Animals have different sexual or mating systems namely; monogamy, po­lygamy, polygyny, polyan­dry, promiscuity. They can either be reproductively motivated like situational sexual behavior or non-reproductively motivated like arousal from objects.

Like humans, reproduction occurs when the female is fertile. Generally, animal sexual behavior is called mating or copulation.

Most females choose males based on their strength, just like humans.

#AlaminKayKuyaKim:

Hennielyn Torres @MsJhellai03: Ano po ang mabisang paraan para maiwasan ang insomnia?

Kuya Kim @kuyakim_atienza: Charge your cellphone in another room, drink less water after 6 pm and limit activities in your room to just sleeping.

Anthony Pangilinan @apangilinan: Kuya Kim, bespren, anu po ang pagaaral at pagsusuri ang inyong naging basehan na bagay nga ang dalawang nilalang? Nais po naming malaman nang kami’y gabayan sa pagsisiyasat ng maaaring makapartner ng mga single pa po sa Barangay Pangilinan.

Kuya Kim: Dapat may takot sa Diyos, mabait, madasalin, at mapagmahal. Physical beauty is secondary, bespren.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sourc­es):

The world’s largest pearl was discov­ered by a Filipino diver in the Palawan Sea in 1934. Known as the “Pearl of Lao Tzu,” or “Pearl of Allah,” the gem weighs 14 pounds and measures 9.5 inches long and 5.5 inches in diameter. It has a value of over US$40 million. It is believed to be at least 600 years old.

The Philippines has always been hailed as a place rich in biodiversity, where there are several en­demic plant animal life and where the diver­sity of animal species is high.

