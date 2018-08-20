Neil does it again

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- Uncategorize
Neil Etheridge saved a late penalty to preserve Cardiff City’s goalless draw against Newcastle United in his second English Premier League match held Saturday afternoon at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.
Etheridge dove to his left to bat away Kenedy’s low attempt from the spot just before stoppage to earn his first clean sheet in the Premier League while giving the Bluebirds a point after two matches in England’s top-tier league.
It was the second straight penalty save by the Philippine Azkals goalkeeper after stopping Callum Wilson in the first half of last week’s season-opening 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth.