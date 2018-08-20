  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Sports » Football » Neil does it again

    Neil does it again

    August 20, 2018 | Filed under: Football | Posted by:

    Neil Etheridge saved a late penalty to preserve Cardiff City’s goalless draw against Newcastle United in his second English Pre­mier League match held Saturday afternoon at the Cardiff City Sta­dium in Wales.

    Etheridge dove to his left to bat away Kenedy’s low attempt from the spot just before stoppage to earn his first clean sheet in the Premier League while giving the Bluebirds a point after two match­es in England’s top-tier league.

    It was the second straight pen­alty save by the Philippine Azkals goalkeeper after stopping Cal­lum Wilson in the first half of last week’s season-opening 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

    comments