President dares CIA to kill him

By GENALYN D. KABILING

President Duterte has dared the United States Central Intelligence Agency to make good on its alleged plot to assassinate him.

The President said he was aware the United States does not like him but he was not intimidated by the prospect of getting removed from power.

“Nakatingin ako sa TV kasi gusto kong i-emphasize sa mga Amerikano, may mga CIA ngayon. Ang balita pa gusto nila akong patayin. Go ahead. Be my guest. After all, this country will remain the way it is if you get all the leaders,” Duterte said during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago party convention in Davao City last Friday. “Kaya ‘pag pumutok ‘yung helicopter ko diyan. Sila ‘yan. They’re the only one interested,” he added.

Last year, the President said he was not keen on visiting the United States amid concerns its security agency was plotting his ouster.

Duterte, who has deplored the US interference on domestic affairs, previously told the CIA to “stop f*cking” with his government, saying it will be blamed if he ends up dead.

“One day, I will just drive you away. It’s either they, your cahoots here will have to kill me or you have to get out of my country. Choose,” Duterte said.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said that there was no CIA effort to undermine the leadership of Duterte. The US respects the Philippine leader’s mandate and will continue to work with his administration, the ambassador said.

