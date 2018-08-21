Go for Gold seeks title

Go for Gold tries to close out Che’Lu Bar and Grill and capture the PBA D-League Foundation Cup crown today in Game 4 of their best-of-five Finals series at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scratchers look to ride on the momentum gained following two consecutive victories and deal the Revellers another heartbreaking setback in the potential title-clinching match set at 5 p.m.

Expected to deliver an inspiring performance for Go for Gold is Most Valuable Player candidate Gab Banal, who hopes to win his first D-League title in dedication to his ailing father Joel Banal.

The elder Banal, also an assistant coach of Marinerong Pilipino-TIP, suffered a heart attack early Sunday but is now recovering after undergoing angioplasty.

Also determined to seek the crown are Game 3 hero Paul Desiderio and youthful coach Charles Tiu, who two years ago fell short of winning one when Mighty Sports-Philippines lost a heartbreaker to the Jimmer Fredette-led Shanghai Sharks in the Merlion Cup final in Singapore.

Tiu, however, knows that beating Che’Lu for a third straight game won’t be as easy as it looks.

“I’ll be honest, and don’t look at it as I’m saying it arrogantly, but I kept telling the guys that we were the better team. Talent-wise, on paper, everything. It’s just that Che’Lu was the hungrier team and they outplayed us every time,” said Tiu, who was beaten thrice by Che’Lu in the elims and in Game 1.

“Now, our players know what’s at stake. So not to pressure them or anything, but we just have to win and play on Tuesday. Hopefully it’s our turn to win three in a row over Che’Lu,” he added.

