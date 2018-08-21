Miriam Quiambao-Roberto pregnant at 43

By Robert R. Requintina

Former Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up Miriam Quiambao-Roberto is nine weeks pregnant.

On Instagram, Quiambao, 43, posted a sonogram of the baby taken at the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Muntinlupa City. She gave it the hashtag “miracle baby” noting she “conceived naturally.”

The ecstatic mother-to-be says, she and husband Ardy Roberto, author and motivational speaker, have been praying for a child for four years.

Her Instagram caption read: “Thanking God for the miracle of life and for answering our prayers. Ardy @ardyroberto and I have been praying to get pregnant for the past 4 years.

“In June 2018, we were resigned that perhaps God will answer our prayers through the miracle of adoption or through IVF but Praise God who is the author of miracles and the creator of life!

“By His grace, He rewarded our faith with the greatest gift: a baby conceived naturally!!! There is more to this story and will be sharing it in my blog soon! Watch out for it!

“Thank you to all who prayed for us and do keep us in your prayers for a safe and healthy pregnancy! May God bless you and answer your prayers too!”

The Bicolana beauty queen rose to fame when she won 1st runner-up at the 1999 Miss Universe beauty pageant held in Trinidad and Tobago. During the evening gown pre-pageant competition for the same pageant, Quiambao slipped on stage and quickly stood up. She was given a standing ovation.

Quiambao advanced to the final 3 at the Miss Universe pageant.

During the question-and-answer portion, she was asked: “If Miss Universe gets pregnant, should she be allowed to continue with her reign? Why or why not?’

She answered: “That’s a difficult situation to be in. If Miss Universe gets pregnant, she should be allowed to continue with her reign if she has performed her duties; and if she has pursued her goals as Miss Universe, then she should continue with her reign.”

Quiambao was given a rousing welcome when she arrived in the Philippines even if Mpule Kwelagobe of Botswana won the title.

Quiambao has been at the forefront on the campaign against depression. She was previously married to Italian husband Claudio Rondinelli in 2004. They separated and their marriage was annulled. Roberto has a son by a previous marriage.

