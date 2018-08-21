TNT Boys for the win

By NEIL RAMOS

What was obvious for many was confirmed over the weekend with TNT Boys winning the grand plum in Season 2 of “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.”

Mackie Empuerto, Kiefer Sanchez, and Francis Concepcion, collective known as the Tawag Ng Tanghaalan Boys or TNT Boys, were named the grand winners after receiving a combined percentage score of 100% from audience and judges’ votes.

For the grand showdown, Mackie, Kiefer, and Francis were made to look like Jessie J, Nicky Minaj, and Ariana Grande as they performed the Top 40 hit, “Bang Bang.”

As winners, the trio received a special gadget showcase, trophy and medal, house and lot, and a cool R1 million.

The grand showdown of the reality singing competition was held at the UP Theatre.

