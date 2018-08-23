Japanese film star is Pinay

By NEIL RAMOS

NATILEIGH Sitoy, a little known actress whose body of work includes a handful of indie films as with several supporting roles on TV, is now the first ever Pinay to play a title role in a Japanese motion picture.

She is to appear in “Itoshi no Irene (Irene of Love),” an adaptation of a 1995 manga series created by Hideaki Arai.

It tells the story of a Japanese man who travels abroad, eventually returning to his country having already married a Filipina, Irene, as portrayed by Sitoy.

The film is set to be shown in cinemas around Japan from Sept. 14.

The diminutive Cebuana recently flew to Tokyo, Japan to promote the movie.

She is, no doubt, excited and happy, having landed the role.

Sitoy wrote on Instagram, “I feel so honored to be part of such a beautiful film, work with professional and talented staff and actors.”

She added, “This was an experience I will never forget, and also one I will cherish and have forever in my heart.”

Sitoy was last seen around these parts playing a supporting role in the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino entry “Pinay Beauty.”

