Next Miss U?

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- Uncategorize
By NEIL RAMOS
FORMER “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Kisses Delavin admitted she is among those avidly following Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe journey.
“Sinusubaybayan ko actually,” she told Push, going on to reveal she is a huge pageant fan.
“Inu-update ko sarili ko sa mga nanagyayari sa pageant world,” she added.
Delavin, who has joined pageants as a young girl, admitted she is open to the possibility of joining a beauty pageant someday.
“Gusto ko ulit mag-train dun dahil na-appreciate ko ‘yung training nila. Magaling sila dun. Kasi three years old ako nung first pageant ko sa preparatory school ko. Sobrang enjoy and ever since sabi ko, ‘Mommy, gusto ko mag-pageant.’ So, sumali ako sa mga pageants sa school. ‘Yung mama ko pa ‘yung pagod na pagod kasi ang dami kong gustong salihan. Sabi ng mommy ko, ‘O, sinalihan mo na lahat’ ganun (laughs),” Delavin shared.
She is mum, however, as to the actual pageant she would want to compete in.
“Siguro kung ano ‘yung kinatatakutan ko, ‘yun ‘yung sasalihan ko which is secret pa para walang spoiler… Gusto ko lang na spontaneous lahat kung biglang maisipan ko. Halimbawa ‘yung jinoin ko na pageant sa Bicol is Miss Kaogma, na-decide ko mga next week na ‘yung screening and biglang sali na ako. I’m more of the spontaneous type. I’ll take my time,” she said.