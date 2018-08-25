Next Miss U?

By NEIL RAMOS

FORMER “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Kisses Delavin admit­ted she is among those avidly following Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe journey.

“Sinusubaybayan ko actually,” she told Push, going on to reveal she is a huge pageant fan.

“Inu-update ko sarili ko sa mga nanagya­yari sa pageant world,” she added.

Delavin, who has joined pag­eants as a young girl, ad­mitted she is open to the possi­bility of join­ing a beauty pageant some­day.

“Gusto ko ulit mag-train dun dahil na-appreciate ko ‘yung training nila. Magaling sila dun. Kasi three years old ako nung first pageant ko sa prepa­ratory school ko. Sobrang enjoy and ever since sabi ko, ‘Mommy, gusto ko mag-pageant.’ So, su­mali ako sa mga pageants sa school. ‘Yung mama ko pa ‘yung pagod na pagod kasi ang dami kong gustong salihan. Sabi ng mommy ko, ‘O, sinalihan mo na lahat’ ganun (laughs),” Delavin shared.

She is mum, however, as to the actual pageant she would want to com­pete in.

“Siguro kung ano ‘yung kina­tatakutan ko, ‘yun ‘yung sasa­lihan ko which is secret pa para walang spoiler… Gusto ko lang na spon­taneous lahat kung biglang maisi­pan ko. Halimbawa ‘yung jinoin ko na pageant sa Bicol is Miss Kaogma, na-decide ko mga next week na ‘yung screening and biglang sali na ako. I’m more of the spontaneous type. I’ll take my time,” she said.

