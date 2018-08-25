Shooting incident claims lives of kagawad, professor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAGUPAN CITY – A former barangay kagawad and a professor at the University of Luzon were killed while another was injured in a shooting incident in front of a restaurant in Tapuac district in this city.

A report from Dagupan City Police identified the victims as former kagawad Johnny Baniqued, 47, who was also a businessman, and professor Oscar Fernandez, married, who were both pronounced dead on arrival at the Nazareth Hospital on Perez Blvd.

The injured victim was identified as Peter Ramos, 44, married, a resident of Rivera St., barangay IV, and who is now undergoing treatment at the Trauma Specialist Group of Hospitals in Tapuac district.

Probers said that on Thursday at around 9:15 pm, the victims were about to board their vehicle, a Mitsubishi Montero with plate number NJ 4307 in front of the De Luxe Restaurant in Tapuac district when unidentified male suspects fired at them. The suspects escaped on foot after the incident.

Baniqued and Fernandez sustained multiple gunshot wounds while Ramos sustained four gunshot wounds on his back.

SOCO personnel from Lingayen recovered from the crime scene were 16 pieces of spent cartridges of cal 45, five deformed bullets, one live ammunition from a cal. 45 and two fragmented bullets. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)

Related

comments