Ex-Warriors swingman arrested

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – NBA free agent guard Nick Young, who helped the Golden State Warriors win last season’s title, was arrested at a Hollywood traf­fic stop Friday night, according to multiple reports Saturday.



Young, a 33-year-old American swingman, was apprehended on obstruction of justice charges for refusing to cooperate with po­lice, according to the Los Angeles Times, TMZ, ESPN and multiple Los Angeles television reports.

Young, nicknamed ‘’Swaggy P’’, has played 11 seasons in the NBA. He spent four seasons with his hometown Los Angeles Lak­ers before joining the Warriors last season.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Young was stopped for an un­specified traffic violation and re­leased on $10,000 bail early Sat­urday morning.

Young, whose car was im­pounded, is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles municipal court on September 19.

Young averaged 7.3 points and 1.6 rebounds a game last season for the Warriors. For his NBA career, Young has averaged 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds a game.

