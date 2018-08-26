Other Pinoys in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

2 SHARES Share Tweet

KRIS Aquino could milk her appearance in the film adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians” as Princess Intan for whatever it’s worth but to be clear, she is not the only Filipina to have landed a part in the hit Hollywood motion picture.

There’s also Junji Delfino, a Filipina jazz singer-actress currently based in Malaysia.

In the film, Delfino play the maid of Astrid Leong-Teo as portrayed by British-Chinese actress Gemma Chan.

Just like Aquino, however, she only managed a few seconds of screen time.

Not that she feels bad about it.

She jested that she bettered Aquino in the credit placement because her name came before the latter.

Of course, this is only because the cast of characters was listed in order of appearance.

Aside from Aquino and Delfino, Nico Santos, a Filipino-American comedian also appears in the film.

Note Santos has a bigger role in the film compared to Aquino or Delfino.

He plays Oliver T’sien, the second cousin of Nick Young, the male lead of the movie.

And that’s that. (Neil Ramos)

Related

comments