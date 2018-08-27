Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada in Hollywood film

Lea Salonga is set to play support to fellow “ Miss Saigon” star Eva No­blezada in a Hol­lywood film about the ex­periences of an un­documented Filipino teen in Texas.



Titled “Yellow Rose,” the film, directed by Di­ane Paragas, also stars Princess Punzalan, Gusta­vo Gomez, Libby Villari, and Sandy Avila.

Noblezada will play lead as Rosario Garcia.

Salonga will play the role of Nobleza­da’s character’s aunt, Gail.

The film is set for release in November.

(Neil Ramos)

