    Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada in Hollywood film

    August 27, 2018 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:

    Lea Salonga is set to play support to fellow “ Miss Saigon” star Eva No­blezada in a Hol­lywood film about the ex­periences of an un­documented Filipino teen in Texas.

    Titled “Yellow Rose,” the film, directed by Di­ane Paragas, also stars Princess Punzalan, Gusta­vo Gomez, Libby Villari, and Sandy Avila.

    Noblezada will play lead as Rosario Garcia.

    Salonga will play the role of Nobleza­da’s character’s aunt, Gail.

    The film is set for release in November.

    (Neil Ramos)

