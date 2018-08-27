Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada in Hollywood film

- Home
Lea Salonga is set to play support to fellow “ Miss Saigon” star Eva Noblezada in a Hollywood film about the experiences of an undocumented Filipino teen in Texas.
Titled “Yellow Rose,” the film, directed by Diane Paragas, also stars Princess Punzalan, Gustavo Gomez, Libby Villari, and Sandy Avila.
Noblezada will play lead as Rosario Garcia.
Salonga will play the role of Noblezada’s character’s aunt, Gail.
The film is set for release in November.
(Neil Ramos)