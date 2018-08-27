Tigresses subdue FEU spikers

- Home
University of Santo Tomas pulled through in a back-and-forth duel with Far Eastern U, carving out a 25-15, 25-27, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11 decision to close out their elims assignments in the Premier Volleyball League Season 11 Collegiate Conference in Cagayan de Oro late Saturday.
Though the victory netted the Tigresses the No. 2 seeding in the Final Four with a 6-1 slate, the two teams will still be the ones disputing the other finals seat as the Lady Tams finished their elims campaign with a 5-2 card for third.
The top team, which is Adamson, will battle the No. 4 squad in the other Final Four pairing in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.
University of the Philippines is gunning for the last berth against San Beda at presstime.
Eya Laure suited up after missing the team’s last game due to slight injury and the incoming rooking fired 12 points to back Milena Alessandrini and Caitlin Viray, who combined for 31 points while Ysabel Jimenez added 11 for the España-based school.
Kecelyn Galdones and skipper Tin Francisco chipped in nine markers each to underscore UST’s balanced offensive sock but the Tigresses needed to come up with a lot of spunk in the stretch to defuse the Lady Tams’ stubborn stand.
Czarina Carandang hammered in 12 spikes and finished with 13 points while veteran Heather Guino-O and newcomber Lycha Ebon each shot 10 hits and Kyle Negrito added nine markers for the Lady Tams.