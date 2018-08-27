Tigresses subdue FEU spikers

University of Santo Tomas pulled through in a back-and-forth duel with Far Eastern U, carving out a 25-15, 25-27, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11 decision to close out their elims assignments in the Premier Volleyball League Season 11 Col­legiate Conference in Cagayan de Oro late Saturday.



Though the victory netted the Tigresses the No. 2 seeding in the Final Four with a 6-1 slate, the two teams will still be the ones disputing the other finals seat as the Lady Tams finished their elims campaign with a 5-2 card for third.

The top team, which is Adam­son, will battle the No. 4 squad in the other Final Four pairing in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vi­sion.

University of the Philippines is gunning for the last berth against San Beda at presstime.

Eya Laure suited up after miss­ing the team’s last game due to slight injury and the incoming rooking fired 12 points to back Milena Alessandrini and Caitlin Vi­ray, who combined for 31 points while Ysabel Jimenez added 11 for the España-based school.

Kecelyn Galdones and skipper Tin Francisco chipped in nine markers each to underscore UST’s balanced offensive sock but the Tigresses needed to come up with a lot of spunk in the stretch to defuse the Lady Tams’ stubborn stand.

Czarina Carandang hammered in 12 spikes and finished with 13 points while veteran Heather Gui­no-O and newcomber Lycha Ebon each shot 10 hits and Kyle Negrito added nine markers for the Lady Tams.

