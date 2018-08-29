A deadly kiss

By RICA CRUZ

Dear Ms. Rica,

‘Yung mga parents ko po ay sobrang conservative. Maaga po silang nag-asawa ni daddy at ayaw nilang maging ganun din daw ang mangyari sakin. Gumraduate na ako ng college and naging legal na kami ng boyfriend ko. Pero sinasabihan nila ako na no kissing daw kasi pwede daw akong magkasakit or magka-AIDS from kissing. Totoo po ba ‘yun or talagang pinapraning lang ako? Thank you po!

Under the Bridge

Hello Under the Bridge,

I see that your parents are common with our culture. Madami talagang magulang na para hindi mo gawin ay tatakutin ka. In my opinion, kailangan talagang maging confident ng mga parents with talking to their children about sex and relationships that they can provide them with factual information. However, you also have to understand that your parents are also deeply concerned. Siguro dahil nahirapan din sila with getting married early. Magiging maganda kung magkakaroon kayo ng mas open na communication and assure your parents that you will not betray their trust. I am sure your parents will appreciate your honesty and understanding of where they are coming from.

Now about the kissing, mababa ang risk na pagkakatransmit ng disease or infection through this. Kahit you make out with someone with HIV, mababa ang chance namahawa ka nito. Although dapat mong tignan kung meron syang mga sore or cuts sa mouth dahil blood contact ang nakakapagpatransfer ng virus. That being said, meron pa ring risks ang kissing pero ito ay tulad ng cold, flu or even meningitis. Ang mga ito ay natatransfer through the saliva. Magiging concern nyo din ang oral hygiene ng iyong partner to avoid gum diseases.

For a more thorough introduction on what risks certain activities may have, magandangmagpunta kayo saisang health center. Makatutulong din silasa kung anongmga possible protection ang inyongpwedenggamitin should your relationship move on to other things beyond kissing. Like I would always advise, enjoy but keep in mind to always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

(Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.)

