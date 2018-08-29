Girl, 5, mauled and left to die in computer shop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By RIA FERNANDEZ

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl died after she was punched and then abandoned inside a computer shop by the brother of her foster father in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila.

According to case investigator SPO3 Mario Asilo, the victim had been missing since Sunday night.

After hours of searching, the girl’s foster parents, Jeffrey Emberso and Amelia Milla, found her already lifeless inside their computer shop located just beside their house at 356, Block 15-b, Baseco Compound, around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect, Jerome Emberson, 28, brother of the child’s foster father, confessed to the crime when he was brought to the homicide section of the Manila Police District (MPD) on Monday.

According to Jerome, he punched his adopted niece on the stomach around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Seeing the child shaking, he panicked and just decided to bring the girl to the computer shop. Afterwhich, he left and acted as if nothing happened.

“Pagpapasok po kami doon sa bahay nila, lagi niya akong sinasabihan na wag akong papasok. Parang nawala po ako sa dala ng alak po…Bigla ko na lang po siyang sinuntok sa tiyan tapos nataranta na po ako, hindi ko na alam gagawin ko,” Jerome said.

“Nakonsensya po ako [kaya] inamin ko na lang po kasi mali po talaga ako,” he added.

The suspect is now detained at the police headquarters and will face murder raps.

Related

comments