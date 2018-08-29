No drugs found in Manila City Jail

NO drugs and cellphones were seized during a surprise inspection conducted by members of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) at the Manila City Jail (MCJ) yesterday morning.

Jail Senior Inspector Jayrex Buestinera, MCJ spokesperson, noted a big improvement because no illegal drugs were seized from the inmates during the “Oplan Linis Piitan”.

“No drugs and cellphones were found just improvised deadly weapons, cigarettes, and fermented juice suspected to be alcoholic beverage were seized inside Manila City Jail,” Buestinera said.

He added that the inmates who were asked to go out of their detention cells did not show signs of aggression while the surprise inspection was ongoing.

“PDEA will be issuing clearance certifying that no drugs were found during the search at Manila City Jail,” Buestinera said.

BJMP members were backed by operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) when they launched the operation at 6 a.m.

“We will continue to take steps to achieve more drug-free jails. Aside from Oplan Linis Piitan, which is done every quarter, we conduct search operations everyday in particular cells of the jail. We also implement strict searching measures against visitors of inmates through random strip searching,” Buestinera added.

Last November 2017, PDEA and BJMP signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to conduct regular drug-clearing operations in all city and municipal jails in the country.

Jail officials said President Duterte has ordered the confiscation of drugs and other contraband items in the facility which houses 6,298 inmates. (Erma Edera)

