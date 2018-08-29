Pantawid Pasada fuel cards released

THE Department of Transportation through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) started yesterday the simultaneous releasing of the Pantawid Pasada fuel cards nationwide.

The transportation agency started giving out the cash cards to the Pantawid Pasada Program beneficiaries in 15 other regional offices of LTFRB all over the country as it launched the Synchronized Regional Fuel Cards Distribution yesterday.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III earlier said that there are a total of 179,852 recipients of the government’s fuel subsidy program on its central office and regional offices nationwide.

Among the over 179,000 beneficiaries, the LTFRB already released a total of 1,192 cash cards to legitimate jeepney franchise holder-beneficiaries in Metro Manila since it started the distribution last July.

The agency said they are targeting to distribute the remaining cash cards to the recipients until end of September.

Upon claiming the fuel cards, the recipients should present an original and photocopy of the government-issued ID, one ID picture, and proof of franchise of the operator such as Certificate of Public Convenience, or franchise verification.

The official list of beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy program can be viewed at the LTFRB website. (Alexandria San Juan)

