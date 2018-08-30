7 men in viral pot session video surrender to police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEVEN persons shown smoking marijuana and cursing President Duterte in a viral video have surrendered to authorities, police said.

According to a police report, one of the suspects identified as Randal Louis Roque, 20, student, and resident of Barangay Tugatog, Malabon City, surrendered to police at 2:35 a.m., Wednesday.

Roque reportedly came from Camarines Sur and was fetched by his mother and barangay officials at the boundary of Bicol and Quezon province.

Prior to this, Roque’s six companions in the video surrendered on Tuesday afternoon. They were accompanied by their relatives and barangay officials.

Police identified the suspects as Comelio Aguilar Jr., 22; Kurt Edison Aflo, 22; Emmanuel Guerrero, 23; Ran-ran Santos, 23; Cedrick Acharon, 21; and Juaneil Arvie Isles, 18; all jobless and residents of Barangay Tugatog, Malabon City.

Investigation showed that on Monday night, an informant told the Malabon City police about a 2-minute video that shows the suspects seemingly high on marijuana.

Throughout the video, the men cursed President Duterte and demanded him to legalize the drug, while holding a sachet of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Barangay officials said the video was taken two years ago and was leaked to the public.

The surrenderees said they are willing to undergo rehabilitation.

They agreed to a undergo a drug test at the SOCO Valenzuela Satellite Office and are all detained at Malabon City Police Station.

The suspects will be charged with unjust vexation and violation of Republic Act 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), police said. (Minka Tiangco)

Related

comments