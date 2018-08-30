Australian businessman slain inside Pasig office

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By HANAH TABIOS

AN Australian businessman was found murdered inside his office in a commercial building in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Pasig City, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim, Lambros Zervas, was found with multiple stab wounds in the body inside his office at the Lily Carpet Cleaning Services, Unit 425, Building L Commercial One Oasis Condominium Hub-A on Ortigas Avenue Extension.

The victim’s head was covered with a plastic garbage bag, police said.

Initial investigation showed that Zervas was found dead by one Diosdado Gregorio who was instructed by the victim’s wife, Rocelyn, to open his office.

Gregorio notified the building’s security guard who immediately reported the incident to Police Community Precinct 6 (PCP-6).

Police learned that prior to the victim’s murder, a certain Aileen Rose Acopicop saw one Kenneth Damell Bethea, 58, an American, also residing in the same building, hurriedly coming out of the victim’s office.

Pasig City police chief Senior Superintendent Rizalito Gapas said they requested for a CCTV footage from the management of the building to help probers identify the victim’s killer.

Related

comments