CIDG intel officer gunned down

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN intelligence officer of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) was shot dead Tuesday night by a motorcycle-riding man in Quezon City.

Investigators of Quezon City Police District identified the victim as Police Officer 3 Nepthalie Buensuceso, 35, a resident of Caloocan City and assigned to PNP-CIDG Intelligence Division.

According to a witness, he was inside his car parked on the corner of N. Domingo Street and Broadway Avenue in Barangay Valencia at around 6 p.m. when he saw a man wearing a black helmet and a maroon jacket riding a white Yamaha Mio motorcycle without plate number passed by in front of him.

Minutes later, he heard gunshots nearby.

When he checked, he saw the victim’s bullet-riddled body lying on the ground.

Police said that Buensuceso was also riding his motorcycle when the suspect tailed and repeatedly shot him after he slowed down for a turn. The cop died on the spot.

The unidentified gunman immediately fled.

Another witness said he was also inside his car near the place of the incident when he heard gunshots.

Out of fear, he stooped below the steering wheel. A stray bullet hit the windshield of his vehicle.

Responding police noted that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

Four fired bullets were recovered from the crime scene.

Authorities said that they have yet to establish the motive behind the killing. (Alexandria San Juan)

Related

comments