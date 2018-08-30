Enrique Gil admits being taken out of ‘Darna’LJ

ENRIQUE Gil has admitted to rumors he was removed from the upcoming film adaptation of “Darna.”

In a press conference he said, “Dapat kasama talaga ako sa ‘Darna.’ Nag-meeting na kami, nag-storycon…

“Tapos, a couple of weeks after, they called me back. Kumbaga, sabi nila huwag na ituloy. Kinancel nila.”

Gil explained it was not because he didn’t like his role in the film or that it didn’t fit him.

“Maganda ‘yung character, interesting… but they’re offering (me) another project,” he said.

He is mum, however, as to what the project is, exactly.

“Basta abangan po nila,” he said.

In any case, the actor expressed full support for Liza Soberano as this generation’s Darna.

He said, “She’s doing a great job. Para sa akin, siya talaga ang Darna.” (Neil Ramos)

