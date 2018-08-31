Did Korina Sanchez throw shade at Kris Aquino?

By NEIL RAMOS

IT really isn’t clear at this point, but some malicious wags are insinuating Korina Sanchez is out to start a social media war with Kris Aquino based on nothing but the hashtag she re­cently used in an Instagram post.

Uploading a photo of her husband, Mar Roxas, sitting by a fireplace with their dogs, she wrote, “…habang work si wife sa Manila, si husband ay staycation sa Baguio kasama ang iba naming anak, Etta, Chelsea and Cocoa…”

What caught the eye of her followers, however, was the hashtag she used: #Mi­sisNiMar.

It can be recalled Aquino referred to Sanchez as “Mi­sis ni Mar Roxas” ranting on social media about the latter featuring her ex-husband James Yap on “Rated K,” not­ing it was a “slap on the face” even as she reminded her how she vigorously campaigned for Roxas despite criticism.

