Gunrunners shot dead in Manila

TWO alleged members of a gunrunning syndicate were killed in a shootout during an entrapment conducted by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives in Tondo, Manila, before dawn yesterday.

The alleged gunrunners remain unidentified, police said.

According to CDIG chief Inspector Nino Briones, a poseur-buyer tried to buy a .45-caliber pistol worth R12,000 and a .38-caliber revolver worth R4,000 from the suspects in Barangay 106, Tondo, Manila.

However, the suspects sensed that they were transacting with a policeman, prompting them to fire guns.

The CIDG officers along with the poseur-buyer retaliated, killing the suspects on the spot in Barangay 128.

Follow-up investigation is now underway. (Erma Edera)

