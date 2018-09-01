Duterte: Rape cases high in Davao due to beautiful women

By GENALYN D. KABILING

DAVAO City has recorded the highest number of rape cases in the second quarter of 2018 because it has a lot of beautiful women, President Duterte said Thursday.

The President made light of the rape cases listed by the police in his hometown while he stood firmly behind his claim that Naga City, the hometown of Vice President Leni Robredo, has become the hotbed of shabu.

“Ingon sila nga daghang rape ang Davao. Basta daghang gwapa, daghang rape gyud na,” Duterte said during his visit to Mandaue City, Cebu, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Duterte pointed out that no beautiful woman would agree on the “first request” while an unattractive lady won’t likely get harassed.

“Kinsa ba’y unang musugot sa una? Sugot ng babaye? Asa. “Ayaw lagi. ‘Di lagi. Ahhh’,” he said, eliciting more laughter from the audience. “Wa ma’y unang nisugot anang kuan. Kana, rape na. Maski gani mag-kuan lang sa sine, mag sige pa’g ana’g kamot. ‘Ayaw lagi, ayaw.’ Ka daghang gwapa. Ah makatabi ka ana’g pangag, kinsa ma’y ganahan?” he added.

The Philippine National Police recently released data showing Davao City has the most number of rape cases at 42 from April to June 2018. Quezon City ranked second with 41, followed by Manila with 32, Cagayan de Oro City, 24 and Zamboanga City, 21.

Despite the rape incidents, the President insisted that Davao City was actually a “very quiet” place due to the strict policies implemented by his daughter Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio. He said the local government has passed ordinances such as drinking ban beyond midnight.

“So alas-dose, muadto adto mo’g Davao. Hilom kaayo. Pag alas-dose, wala na,” he said. “Ang mga taga-Davao, naanad na pud. Di na sila gusto mubalik atong…Ngano man? Hadlok patyon,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

