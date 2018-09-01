Hair-raising song

By NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: “Without mu­sic, life would be a mistake.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

UNFORGETTABLE SCENE: The maestro still can’t get over one scene.

As soon as the orches­tra started playing the strains of “Huling El Bim­bo,” the audience grew wild, hands clasped, clap­ping enthusiastically as if a loud roar ran through the house.

It all happened, con­ductor Rodel Colmenar recalls, during stagings of a musical bearing the same name based on the songs of Eraserheads. The musical is still play­ing indefinitely, extended several times, at Newport Per­forming Arts Center, Resorts World Manila.

Nakapangingilabot, the mae­stro states.

Rodel, founder and musical di­rector of the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, which plays regu­larly for musical plays at Resorts World, says he has never experi­enced anything similar in all his many years of conducting.

20th ANNIVERSARY: The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) marks its 20th anniversary with a grand concert perfor­mance at Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo, Cultural Center of the Philippines tonight.

Billed “MPO Opus 20: Trail­bazing Music Excellence,” the concert combines clas­sical and contemporary music.

According to Mae­stro Rodel, the concert features an all-Filipino stable of world-class talents, combining the best of both classical and contemporary mu­sic. Guest performers include Lani Misalucha, Raul Sunico, UST Sing­ers, and Kids from Re­sorts World Manila.

The first half of the program is devoted to classical works of com­posers like Beethoven and Gershwin which de­fined the early, humble beginnings of MSO.

The second half will showcase how MPO has evolved into an or­chestra whose aim is to bring symphonic music to the people.

Popular songs such as those from Annie plus a George Canseco medley are among the attractions in this segment.

