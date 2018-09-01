Hair-raising song

- Home
By NESTOR CUARTERO
JUST A THOUGHT: “Without music, life would be a mistake.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
***
UNFORGETTABLE SCENE: The maestro still can’t get over one scene.
As soon as the orchestra started playing the strains of “Huling El Bimbo,” the audience grew wild, hands clasped, clapping enthusiastically as if a loud roar ran through the house.
It all happened, conductor Rodel Colmenar recalls, during stagings of a musical bearing the same name based on the songs of Eraserheads. The musical is still playing indefinitely, extended several times, at Newport Performing Arts Center, Resorts World Manila.
Nakapangingilabot, the maestro states.
Rodel, founder and musical director of the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, which plays regularly for musical plays at Resorts World, says he has never experienced anything similar in all his many years of conducting.
***
20th ANNIVERSARY: The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) marks its 20th anniversary with a grand concert performance at Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo, Cultural Center of the Philippines tonight.
Billed “MPO Opus 20: Trailbazing Music Excellence,” the concert combines classical and contemporary music.
According to Maestro Rodel, the concert features an all-Filipino stable of world-class talents, combining the best of both classical and contemporary music. Guest performers include Lani Misalucha, Raul Sunico, UST Singers, and Kids from Resorts World Manila.
The first half of the program is devoted to classical works of composers like Beethoven and Gershwin which defined the early, humble beginnings of MSO.
The second half will showcase how MPO has evolved into an orchestra whose aim is to bring symphonic music to the people.
Popular songs such as those from Annie plus a George Canseco medley are among the attractions in this segment.