Pirates out to sustain streak

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA
THE second-round eliminations of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament kick off on Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City with a pair of explosive matches featuring unbeaten Lyceum and reigning titlist San Beda.
The Pirates hope to start the second round the way they closed out the first round – with a bang – same thing for the Lions, especially for record-setter Robert Bolick.
After giving reigning MVP CJ Perez a much-needed rest, coach Topex Robinson is looking for another great run when they clash with the San Sebastian Stags at 2 p.m.
The Red Lions, on the other hand, collide with the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers at 4 p.m. with coach Boyet Fernandez expecting another superb performance from Bolick, who exploded for 50 points in the team’s 98-79 win over the Arellano Chiefs last Friday.
The Pirates completed a 9-game sweep of the Pirates, including a 77-40 rout of the Stags in the lEague’s opening day.
Aside from the 6-foot-2 Perez, Robinson hopes to get significant numbers from Mike Nzeusseu and twins Jayvee and Jaycee Marcelino.
Like the Pirates, San Beda also aims to reaffirm its mastery over JRU following an 85-80 first-round meeting last Tuesday.
The Red Lions finished the first round at 8-1 – their only defeat was inflicted by the rampaging Pirates.
