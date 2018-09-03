Just like simple folk

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil earned the admiration of many after reportedly refusing to be treated like VIPs in a recent trip to a Laguna theme park.



It was not without proof. A video of the two standing in a queue for a ride trended on Twit­ter.

Said one, “Proudest fan here. Hindi ako nagka­mali sa minamahal ko pero hindi po sila nagpa-VIP sir. Pumila po sila ng mahaba. Nakailang cycle pa bago sila sumakay, siguro mga naka apat na cycle bago sila nakasakay.”

Another one said, “Correct! Never na pa-VIP ang LizQuen! All they want is to enjoy life too as normal as others do. Kaya naman di ko sila susukuan!”

“’Yan ha, na-witness nila na di mga pa-alta LizQuen. Yung look lang nila alta pero mababait sila. Mismong ka-rival na nga na LT (loveteam) nagsabi na mababait (sila),” added another user.

Well… (Neil Ramos)

