Iñigo Pascual reportedly took time off from his busy schedule recently to pay a surprise visit to a 15-year-old fan suffering from acute myeloid leukemia.



In a clip uploaded on social media by One Music PH, Pascual is seen chatting with Arnie Espina, a self-confessed fan of his, who has been confined at the Ospital Ng Makati since February.

Apart from serenading Espina with his hit, “Dahil Sa’yo,” Pas­cual also gave her some memen­tos, which had her shedding tears of joy.

Pascual admitted the meeting allowed him new perspective in life.

“This is what she has to live, this is the life she has to live and yet she chooses to be hap­py, she still chooses to fight,” he said.

“There are so many things to be thankful for. When you visit people like them, you realize there’s so much more to be thank­ful for.” (Neil Ramos)

