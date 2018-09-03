UP forges title duel with FEU

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

University of the Philippines (UP) and Far Eastern University (FEU) forged a championship duel in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference after besting their fancied women’s semifinal opponents yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Maroons survived the resilient Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-19 29-27, 20-25, 25-20, while the Lady Tams eked out a 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 triumph over the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses in Game 3 of their respective best-of-three affairs.

Isa Molde pumped in 27 points that included 23 attacks and four blocks for UP, which entered the round as fourth seeds against a then unbeaten Adamson.

The Lady Maroons took Game 1 and dealt the Lady Falcons their first loss in eight games, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 on Wednesday before Adamson fought back on Saturday with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 Game 2 win.

But UP was in control this time, with Marian Buitre also providing strength with 19 points on 12 kills and seven blocks.

FEU, for its part, resumed its dominance over UP after a Game 1 stumble, following up its 22-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 Game 2 win.

It was the second finals appearance for the Lady Tams, who seek to eclipse their runner-up finish last year against the National University Lady Bulldogs.

Jerrili Malabanan led FEU with 13 points including 10 kills, while rookie Lycha Ebon and setter Kyle Negrito had 12 points each.

