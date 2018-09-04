Guiao still waiting for formal appointment

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Waylon Galvez

National coach Yeng Guiao knows the value of patience. And also of appointments written in black and white.

Amid reports that the Gilas Pilipinas basketball program would be turned over to him, Guiao said he would rather wait for Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan to spell out in concrete form what his marching orders are.

“My understanding is that this is just temporary, I’ll coach for only two games,” said Guiao when contacted by The Bulletin yesterday.

With Gilas’ regular coach Chot Reyes serving a one-game suspension handed down by FIBA, Guiao, who steered the Philippines to fifth place in the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, was named to handle Gilas in its World Cup qualifier games against Iran in Tehran on Sept. 13 and on Sept. 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I haven’t talk to boss MVP about it (coaching position of Gilas Pilipinas)… I just heard about it, read about it in news reports. It’s hard to presume on something based on the interview,” added Guiao.

In a stunning revelation last Sunday, Pangilinan said he and Reyes – currently the project director of Gilas PH – already spoke about Guiao taking over the national team.

“The PBA has opened its door to Yeng, so you have to get in, right?” said the telecommunications mogul, referring to the pro league’s decision to allow players to the national team to be handled by Guiao in the two FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

“We already spoke about it, and he knows it. For the country, we’ve talked about it already,” added Pangilinan when interviewed by sportswriters after the game between TNT KaTropa and Columbian Dyip at the Big Dome.

Pangilinan added, however, that the SBP has yet to convince Guiao, who has his own plans to consider.

“The trick is convincing Yeng; I know he’s going to run for Congress,” said Pangilinan.

Guiao, who has served as board member and vice governor of Pampanga, and also as a first district representative, did not deny Pangilinan’s statement: “Everybody knows that when I accepted the Asian Games job, boss MVP knows my plans (on political career).”

He remains noncommittal though on the expanded task being poised on him.

“Of course, to be considered coach of the national team is an honor and it’s tempting… it’s something I’ll think about. But then again, I’ll wait first for us to talk about it,” said Guiao.

Pangilinan took note of the national team’s performance under Guiao in the Asiad.

Related

comments