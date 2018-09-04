Hot Pirates shoot for win No. 10

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Lyceum looks to stretch its winning streak to 10 games when it battles San Sebastian today at the start of the second-round eliminations in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Set at 2 p.m., the Pirates are out to duplicate their 77-40 opening-day triumph over the Stags as they intend to tighten their grip of the top spot.

Reigning Most Valuable Player CJ Perez will once again spearhead Lyceum’s campaign as he hopes to become the first back-to-back MVP in the school’s basketball history.

From the looks of it, the 6-foot-2 forward is on track to achieving it after leading the overall individual statistics including making the most number of field goals and steals.

At the end of the first round, Perez put together averages of 20.3 points and 3.6 steals a game.

Also out to provide threat on both ends is burly center Mike Nzeusseu, who norms 13.6 points and 11.4 rebounds, while MJ Ayaay and twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino form the Pirates’ formidable core.

Like Lyceum, defending champion San Beda also aims to reaffirm its mastery over Jose Rizal University when they clash at 4 p.m.

Finishing second behind Lyceum at 8-1, the Red Lions are out to follow up their 77-40 win over the Bombers last week with Robert Bolick, Javee Mocon and Donald Tankoua in front of their charge.

Bolick exploded for a league-high 50 points in the team’s victory over the Bombers.

San Sebastian is in dire need of victory if it wants to revive its Final Four bid alive. The Stags finished the elims with a 1-8 record following the forfeiture of its two won games after one player competed in a tournament outside the league.

The Bombers, on the other hand, are locked in a three-way tie for 7th to 9th places with Mapua and EAC at 2-7.

