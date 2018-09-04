PCU debuts vs Lyceum

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The third season of the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) that unfolds on Thursday offers a different twist.

The league, according to UCBL president Franklin Evidente, will put more emphasis on the exposure of student-athletes so they will be inspired more in pursuit of their dreams.

“This is an opportunity for the other schools to boost not only their basketball program but also their status,” said Evidente.

For starter, last year’s bridesmaid Centro Escolar University (CEU) parades a new lineup and a coach in veteran Derrick Pumaren when it clashes with Olivarez College at 1 p.m. while Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas debuts with Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas at 3 p.m.

A simple opening ceremony will be held at 12 noon.

The other newcomer in the tournament backed by St. Joseph College of Sta. Maria, Bulacan CafeFrance, Yakult, Gerry’s Grill, Hapee Toothpaste, MaxSell Power Tool and Tough Mama Home and Kitchen Appliances, Tanduay Athletics and Toyota Motor Philippines is St. Joseph College of Bulacan.

Other participating schools include Technological Institute of the Philippines and Diliman College.

Matches will be held on Mondays and Thursdays and will be shown on ESPN5 and AkysonTV.

“It’s a different kind of audience and a younger set, and we want to help the school and the league to grow further,” said TV5 head of sports Patricia Bermudez-Hizon.

Pumaren expressed his excitement for the new challenge with CEU.

“Even if I’ve been here for more than 30 years, I still have the fire and I’m up for the task,” Pumaren said.

Format calls for a double-round elimination round with the top two teams securing twice-to-beat advantages in the semis and the finals a best-of-three affair.

The Dolphins are not promising anything but they hope to give everybody a run for their money in the 7-team tournament.

