3 cops face charges in boy’s death

CEBU CITY – Criminal and administrative charges were filed before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas against three policemen for the death of a four-year-old boy last July here.

The National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas (NBI 7) filed charges for falsification by public officer, dereliction of duty, obstruction of justice and grave misconduct against Senior Insp. John Kareen Escober, the head of the Carbon Police Station.

A charge for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide was also filed against PO1 Wilbert Perez, while PO1 Rey Van Dadula was charged for dereliction of duty.

The NBI 7 said the three policemen should be held liable for the death of Bladen Skyler Abatayo, who was hit by a stray bullet while the three policemen were conducting an anti-drug operation in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita.

The police said the bullet that hit the boy came from the gun fired by one of the four persons. But the NBI 7 said the police had made up a story to escape liability.

“It was established that the police had made up a cover up story to conceal the truth of what really transpired that fateful day. The measurements conducted on the bullet entry, bullet exit and the shooter’s line of sight coincided with the relative position of PO1 Perez as he slipped going down the dilapidated wooden steps of the stairs of the abandoned house as he accidentally fired his gun as he was falling to the ground,” the complaint read. (Calvin Cordova)

